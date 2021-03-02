Sanford plans to build a new hospital, clinic in Williston

Sanford Health has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the city of Williston with the goal of building a new hospital and clinic in the new Williston Square development area.

“This is a game changer for Williston,” says Williston Mayor Howard Klug. “Our goal is to be a regional center for growth, and expanding health care services and infrastructure in our community is an integral part of this.”

Williston Square is an 800-acre development on the former site of the Sloulin Field International Airport. In addition to the hospital and clinic, development plans also include a civic center, shopping and restaurants, residential homes and apartment buildings.

An artist’s conception of Williston Square, focusing on the proposed Sanford hospital and clinic.

No time frame has been set on when the hospital and clinic will be built.

Right now, Williston leaders will create a community board to work with Sanford to help outline local health care priorities.

The City of Williston and Sanford hope to have a formal plan for development in place by the end of August.