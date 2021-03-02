Sanford plans to build a new hospital, clinic in Williston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sanford Health has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the city of Williston with the goal of building a new hospital and clinic in the new Williston Square development area.

“This is a game changer for Williston,” says Williston Mayor Howard Klug. “Our goal is to be a regional center for growth, and expanding health care services and infrastructure in our community is an integral part of this.”

Williston Square is an 800-acre development on the former site of the Sloulin Field International Airport. In addition to the hospital and clinic, development plans also include a civic center, shopping and restaurants, residential homes and apartment buildings.

An artist’s conception of Williston Square, focusing on the proposed Sanford hospital and clinic.

No time frame has been set on when the hospital and clinic will be built.

Right now, Williston leaders will create a community board to work with Sanford to help outline local health care priorities.

The City of Williston and Sanford hope to have a formal plan for development in place by the end of August.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

ATW: Kathy Aspaas

ATW: Chatting w/ the Champs Velva Wrestling

ATW: Class B State Preview pt 2

ATW: Class B State Preview pt 1

When could we hit widespread 60s?

NDC MAR 2

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

District Basketball

Watching the Skies: Mars, Pleiades star cluster pair up very closely

Monster Bluefin reeled in off OBX

COURTESY VIDEO: Monster Bluefin reeled in off OBX

Virginia school district cancels Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’ in his books

Monday. March 1st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Randy Bina

Minority Scholarship

Mandan Fire

COVID & Gyms

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 3/1

Electoral College

More HERG Money

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News