Sanford POWER to close for 2 weeks

Sanford Health said it’s closing its Sanford POWER strength and conditioning programs, sports academy workouts, team practices and competitions as well as Sanford Wellness Centers for two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The closures begin Friday at the locations, including Fargo and Bismarck. Sanford Health will reassess after two weeks, and members will receive additional information.

Sanford Health physical therapy services in all locations will remain open including POWER Sports Physical Therapy.