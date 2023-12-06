BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s now been about two years since Sanford Health announced they were taking over a former bookstore space in Bismarck.

The plan was to convert the store on South 7th Street into their walk-in clinic. Now, this overhaul operation is finally being put into action.

The former Barnes and Noble building across from the Kirkwood Mall will now be Sanford Health’s newest location. The walls that previously housed books and a coffee shop will now house medical staff and up to 300 patients a day.

“All we’re doing is creating more space to hire more physician groups to meet the needs of those patients coming in,” said Sanford’s Vice President of Operations Fred Fridley.

With 20,000 square feet of space and over 40 examination rooms, this building is expected to be Sanford’s biggest standalone clinic in the Bismarck area.

Fridley says the project is necessary, as it will take their walk-in clinic out of the basement of their downtown location as well as house advanced urgent care.

“We’ll have advanced imaging down here,” Fridley explained, “and far more capabilities that you might see from an imaging standpoint in a hospital. We’ll have those capabilities down here, and be able to care for acute patients in this location.”

Once the new clinic is finished, Fridley says medical staff will use advanced imaging. For people who need to see a doctor or a nurse, the clinic means many of them can avoid a trip to the emergency room.

The clinic will need to employ at least two providers and five nurses (in addition to CNAs, RNs, and staff for x-ray and radiology services), but even despite recent healthcare shortages, Fridley says he’s not worried about staffing.

“We have current staff and current physician groups that we are moving down here into adequate space,” he stated, “and as we continue to group, we’ll continue to recruit those physicians.”

Sanford will also transfer specialty care programs from the downtown campus to the new location, where they will take up about half of the space. They are currently working with physician groups and staff to decide which specialties will be moved.

“We have great academic partners,” Fridley continued, “not only with our university systems here in town but also in our surrounding areas in this state. We feel as if we’re going to be able to meet the need on what we have to do to make sure we’re treating patients.”

The project will cost roughly $10 million, and construction is expected to begin by February 2024. Sanford is expecting the building to be operational within the next year and a half.