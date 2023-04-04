BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sanford Sports is going to host the inaugural Sanford Strong Wiffle Ball Clinic for high school athletes.

Sanford Strong is a new program that is offered at Sanford Sports that customizes exercise and activity programs for people with disabilities. This creates new, exciting opportunities for healthy living and goal advancement.

According to a news release, the wiffle ball clinic serves to kick off the beginning of the Inclusive Sports spring season — during which student athletes from Bismarck, Mandan, Lincoln, and Dickinson will have a chance to experience and train for the successes and challenges of competition, regardless of physical limitations.

This is a one-day event on April 15, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sanford Sports Bismarck facility located at 3451 N 14th St, Suite C in Bismarck.

If you’d like more information about the group, you can contact Sanford Strong at (701) 323-1125.