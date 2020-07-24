Sanford’s Internal Medicine team in Bismarck create informational rap video

Last week was spirit week at Sanford Health– so to keep things festive they had a talent contest.

Sanford Internal Medicine did a fun informational rap video for the “Sanford‘s Got Talent show.”

Nurses, doctors and clinicians all join in the fun. The topic? Diabetes, and how to prevent it. One of the nurses who participated says the best part was doing something fun and sharing it with the community.

”I have absolutely amazing co-workers and they love to do fun things like this and I get to take care

of people, every single day and develop a report with them in the clinic and it’s all so incredibly worthwhile,” said Haley Heiser, RN at Sanford.

The winner of Sanford’s Got Talent will be announced Friday, July 24.