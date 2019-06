Sanford is upgrading their imaging options for patients.

Recently, Sanford Health added two CT scanners and an MRI on the first floor, so it’s easily accessible to the ER. The new systems will have images that will help patients feel more relaxed and less confined.

It also allows for a quicker scan on pediatric patients without the need for sedation.

This will be the only healthcare system in North Dakota to have the CT advanced dual-source technology, for emergency, trauma and cardiac patients.