Santa and his helpers lend a hand to Heaven’s Helpers Closet (701)

COVID-19 hasn’t stopped Christmas kindness from reaching local businesses, nonprofits, and others in our communities. KX News met up with some holiday helpers to learn more.

Last month we reported about the drop in income that many individuals and families have experienced since the pandemic hit and how they’re having a hard time staying afloat. Since then, North Dakotans have rallied together even more to help those in need and one organization is reaping the benefits.

In the spirit of giving, Santa made a special stop at Heavens Helpers Closet (701), a nonprofit boutique in Bismarck that offers free clothing and household items to individuals and families in need.

Mark Webster, the Exalted Ruler at the Bismarck-Mandan Elks says, “There was a bunch of us in the group that decided that this would be one of the best places we could help out this time of year.”

The Bismarck-Mandan Elks Lodge saw a need and wanted to fill it. So they donated $5,000 from their charitable gaming funds to purchase clothing and personally delivered it.

Heaven’s Helpers’ Closet (701) just opened in early November this year. So far the boutique has been able to serve about 150 families in the community. And the donations keep coming in.

Terri O’Shaughnessy-Wilder, a volunteer at Closet (701) says, “In the last six weeks we have seen a crazy response. Both from the public donating and from people who are shopping.

It’s been overwhelming.”

The organization has received large donations from places like Scheel’s, Bismarck-Mandan Motor Company, and Santa himself. One of helpers says she gets to see the Christmas miracles first hand.

Beth Swanson, a Closet (701) volunteer says, “I was helping a couple of sisters and they were really finding lots of things for their children and when we got all done we loaded their car up and told them to come inside and at first they didn’t understand why. I said we have a surprise for you. So I brought them upstairs here and told them that they got to choose a gift for each one of their children for Christmas. And when that happened, they started crying, then they started hugging and one of the ladies dropped down to her knees and started praying.”

And Beth says that’s what it’s all about: putting gifts into the hands that need it the most.

For information on how to donate or shop, go here.