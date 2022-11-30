BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Santa is moving around the area, stopping at various locations to make sure he hears from all girls and boys.

On Friday, December 2, St. Nick will be at the Bismarck Police Station at 700 South 9th Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for a “Santa at the Station” session.

“Come on down to the Bismarck Police Department to visit with Santa and tell him what you want for Christmas!” the department posted to its Facebook page. “Bring the whole family and join in on all the fun and memories that will be made!”