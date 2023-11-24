BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Black Friday serves as the official kickoff to the holiday Christmas shopping season, but on Friday there was a very special guest who made his appearance, for shoppers at the Kirkwood mall.

Santa is officially in town.

The 53rd annual Santa parade was held Friday morning in Bismarck with all the fan fair.

The Bismarck High Scholl band played and the man in red followed behind in the back of a pickup, just like it’s always done.

“When the mall first opened years and years and years ago, over 50 years ago, they had the Bismarck Marching Band bring in Santa. And we’ve kept that tradition alive every year,” said Jennifer Wilson, the general manager at the Kirkwood Mall.

Santa will be available at the North Court of the mall for pictures every day, beginning at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon on Sundays.

Reservations are encouraged but they’re not required.

Your furry friends can also come and take pictures with Santa every Monday now as well.