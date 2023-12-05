MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, the Mandan Holiday Lights on Main has officially kicked off Tuesday night with Christmas decor that is sure to brighten up your mood.

The event is located at Dykshoorn Park and Heritage Park.

It’s part of the new holiday season attraction and will serve as a space for those who love the holidays.

KX News was at the event and was able to speak with a few people there, including Santa who says he made a special stop in Mandan for all the kiddos.

He also says although Christmas is his busiest time of the year, after a quick break, he gets right back to work.

“What we like to do is take a couple of months and we go somewhere warm and we just relax and put our feet up and then we have to get all of the new technology and the new exciting toy ideas and bring them back to the North Pole and put those elves to work,” said Santa.

If you’d like to get a chance to meet Santa, he is taking pictures with everyone at the Loft on Main, which is right across the street from the park and you can take a family photo that is printed right on the spot and head out the door with a warm hot chocolate.

This is a charity event and all donations will go towards the Toys for Tots.