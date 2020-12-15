Santa is coming: Scheels to host Virtual Santa Experience

Coronavirus
He’s making his list and he’s checking it twice. That’s right, Santa Claus is coming to town — or should we say, he’s coming to a screen near you.

Each year, Scheels has Santa and Mrs. Claus stop by to visit kids, but this year, their visit will be virtual. The Virtual Santa Experience kicks off Tuesday on the Scheels website at 7 p.m.

Families will be able to have a fireside chat with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, their elves and reindeer. The marketing leader for Scheels in Minot says it isn’t what they are used to, but they still want to put smiles on kids’ faces.

“Even though this year is not ideal and we weren’t able to have that event that we typically can, we wanted them to know that it was important for us to have something. And so we hope from the comfort of their home they can feel that Christmas spirit,” said Cole Krueger.

It’s not too late to register to see Santa. You can also write a letter to him, and he will write you back.

