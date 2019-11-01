Santa Paws at Plant Perfect in Bismarck

BISMARCK — With Halloween over, Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before you know it — and that could mean taking some photos with family and friends.

But what about your furry family members?

You have the chance to do that, all while supporting a worthy cause.

The Central Dakota Humane Society (CDHS) will host Santa Paws. It’s a fundraising event where you can take holiday pictures with your pets and children with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Organizers said this event is a perfect way to spread to some holiday cheer.

“The money for Santa Paws goes back to help the shelter animals. I mean at any given time we are a full shelter. Right now we have about a hundred cats between our shelter and our foster homes and we have about 35 to 40 dogs at the shelter,” said Cameo Skager, Communications Director at CDHS.

Santa Paws is happening this Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Plant Perfect in Bismarck, first come first serve.

Last year, the event brought in $4,000.

The event is $25 for first pet or person, $5 for each additional and $50 maximum.