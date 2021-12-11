Santa Run benefiting RADD sees record turnout at the Capitol

The eighth annual Santa Run drew a record turnout with 623 runners and walkers.

Funds raised from the 5K go toward Runners Against Destructive Decisions, or RADD, a support program for people recovering from addiction.

South Central District Judge David Reich started RADD to help those struggling with addiction find community through running.

Reich said the resources the group provides can help break the cycle of addiction.

“The holidays is a time where a lot of people with addiction issues struggle. It’s also a time of hope of giving and sharing. I think the holiday season is a perfect time to highlight the issues of addiction and raise awareness in our community,” Reich said.

From November to April, RADD runs at 8 a.m. on Saturdays at the YMCA.