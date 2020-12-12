Santa Run for RADD draws hundreds to Capitol

Hundreds of Santas descended on the Capitol Saturday for the seventh annual Santa Run 5K.

Participants started outside the Heritage Center and had the option to run a 5K or one-mile run, all in their best Saint Nick attire. Race proceeds benefit Runners Against Destructive Decisions, a group created in 2014 by District Judge David Reich to help those struggling with addiction find community through running.

Ann Leiseth has run with RADD the past few years. She’s also the executive director of the North Dakota Professional Health Program, which helps medical professionals struggling with addiction and substance use.

“Judge Reich and his wife Ann have done such a fabulous job to bring awareness to the disease of addiction, and today is a day to celebrate the other side of that — celebrate the recovery of addiction,” Leiseth said.

The race also had a virtual participation option, and runners were required to wear face coverings at the starting line. Fittingly, many chose a beard.