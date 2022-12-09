BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Saturday morning, some highly motivated runners will be at the state capitol to take off on a Christmas-time tradition.

Families will be showing up for the Santa Run, a 5k that loops around the capitol grounds.

The race started around 2014 by Judge Dave Reich and his wife Ann. Organizers with the Bismarck Larks say the race has now grown to over 500 people.

The money raised benefits RADD, or Runners Against Destructive Decisions, which is a recovery program helping people beat addictions.

“In the last three years, we’ve seen 600 plus Santa runners out there. Which is just a fun environment to be a part of. If you haven’t seen it, I suggest you go down there. Seeing 600 people do anything in unison is fun, but having a Santa suit on and running around the capitol grounds is something special,” said Jordan Black with the Bismarck Larks community fund.

You can sign up for the race online or on-site Saturday.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. with a free kids run. The 5k takes off at 10 a.m., followed by the cool mile run.