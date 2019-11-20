Santa sightings in the Capital City

Tis the season for Santa to start making his presence, or presents, known.

Visits with Santa are now available through the holidays at Kirkwood Mall. Santa starts his day at 10 a.m. and is at the center court of the mall. His daily hours vary on the weekend and during the Thanksgiving holiday.

There will be opportunities for photos with Santa and your pets as well as the Snow Sisters at Santa’s Workshop on Thursday night. There will be balloon twisting, snow cones, and a giveaway for every visitor through Santa’s Workshop. For more info go here.

The Santa Run is also a great place to see Jolly St. Nick. Join hundreds of jolly Santas as they dash around the Capitol grounds on There will be elves, carolers, treats (including caramel rolls from Little Cottage Cafe and hot chocolate from Caribou), door prizes, and more! Proceeds benefit RADD, Hope Manor and drug court. Register at bismarcksantarun.com .

Santa will be at Dakota Zoo for stories and photos on weekend afternoons in December. It will be free admission for Dakota Zoo members, with regular admission prices for non-members. Santa visits are always free of charge, but there is an additional charge for photos with Santa as a fundraiser for the zoo. Be sure to check the Schedule of Events for dates and times.

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s stopping at the Bismarck Event Center for breakfast. Enjoy a tasty breakfast and activities to get ready with Santa for this upcoming Holiday Season.

For more info on Breakfast with Santa, go here.