Thanks to Minot Air Force Base, Santa got to take a ride over Minot to check on all the good boys and girls throughout the city!

Santa said he wanted to give his reindeer a rest, so the 54th Helicopter Squadron lent him a hand on Friday, Dec. 3 in a UH-1 Huey so he could see everyone having fun with their families.

Santa takes ride over City of Minot on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 | Courtesy: Minot AFB

Santa takes ride over City of Minot on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 | Courtesy: Minot AFB

Santa takes ride over City of Minot on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 | Courtesy: Minot AFB

Christmas is approaching, but don’t worry, Santa says his elves are almost done with presents and Minot will be his first stop!