Santa’s coming to the Schlecht Family Holiday Light Display in Minot

Every year we see tons of Christmas lights and music, so what would make that any better for children? Santa, of course!

Don’t fret, you’ll be able to see all three at the Schlecht Family Holiday Light Display in Minot on Saturday.

The Schlecht’s display began this year on Thanksgiving day and has ran daily from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Now, on Dec. 21 from 7 to 8 p.m., Santa will be on site ready to greet all the children who arrive.

The Schlecht’s display is located at 309 24th St NW in Minot. For more information CLICK HERE for a link to their Facebook page.