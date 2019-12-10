Santa’s Hotline: Register below for Santa or Mrs. Claus to call your child

Does your child want to talk to Santa or Mrs. Claus before Christmas? Well now, thanks to the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, that’s possible!

Ho, Ho, Ho, Hello is a special evening set aside where Santa or Mrs. Claus will call your child to visit about his or her wish list, perhaps if they’ve been a good girl or boy and then wish your child a Merry Christmas.

Here’s how it works:

Register your child by CLICKING HERE.

Fill out the form with your child’s name, age and a phone number to reach them on.

Select if they would like to talk to Santa or Mrs. Claus and what they want for Christmas.

Santa or Mrs. Claus will call the number you provide on Tuesday, Dec. 17 between 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Phone calls will be made to kids ages 3 to 8 years old and will be limited to three minutes so all children can talk with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The deadline to register is Friday, Dec. 13 at noon.