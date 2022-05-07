A crash this afternoon in southeastern North Dakota reinforces the need for drivers to stay off their phones and pay attention to the roads.

The highway patrol reports that a two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Sargent County was the result of a 35-year-old woman using her cell phone at the time of the crash.

Amber Ramsey of Oakes was traveling at highway speed when she rear-ended 69-year-old Marilynn Zetocha of Sitrum who had her flashers on and was escorting a slow-moving tractor.

Both drivers were injured, and Ramsey was cited for Failure to maintain control and distracted driving.