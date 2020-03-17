Sargianna Wutzke announces run for Bismarck School Board

Live Now
Bismarck resident Sargianna Wutzke announced Tuesday she is running for a seat on the Bismarck School Board.

“I am a parent of two and I realize the impact that education has on children,” Wutzke said. “The reason I am running for school board is to ensure that every child in the district receives the best education possible in the most inclusive environment.”

Wutzke is an operations officer at Community Options, an agency that provides support to individuals with developmental disabilities. She is also the founder and executive director of Arts for All, which provides a variety of free art classes to people who are at risk, low income or have developmental disabilities.

Wutzke is also a former educator.

