It’s gone through several changes, including its name and what’s in it.

Since 1926, the SAT has been one of the tests used in the college enrollment process. Now, there are more changes coming.

In January, College Board, the nonprofit that owns the SAT, announced the test will be shorter, going from three to two hours and it’ll also be going digital. College Board officials said when they ran a pilot version of the forth-coming changes, 80 percent of students found it less stressful and 100 percent of educators had a positive experience.



Executive Director of Sylvan Learning North Dakota Maren Gerhardt has been teaching the SAT for 15 years.

She believes the changes will benefit both students and teachers, but it’ll take some time for her to get used to.

“I think that as students are moving in the direction of more online school, using Chromebooks, using iPads and using more technology, it’s natural for them, even though as a mom of a high school student I’m like ‘Oh! Paper! Pencil! Bubbles!’ It makes sense in my mind that that’s how it should be, but the reality is my kids are used to technology, so now it’s time for me to be used to that technology,” Gerhardt said.



Students will also be able to use calculators on the entire math section, reading passages will be shorter and students will be able to get their test results back in days instead of weeks.

All these changes are coming in 2024.