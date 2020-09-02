‘Sauer’ news: Sauerkraut Day in Wishek canceled due to COVID-19

For 95 years, Sauerkraut Day in Wishek has been celebrated, surviving blizzards, the Great Depression, two world wars and other calamities.

But in 2020, COVID-19 has soured the festivities: Sauerkraut Day has been canceled this year.

The event, started in 1925 and always celebrated on the second Wednesday in October, was scheduled for October 14.

After months of deliberation, the Wishek Association of Commerce board concluded meeting COVID-19 guidelines for large public events such as Sauerkraut Day was just not possible.

“We hope that you understand that this decision was not made lightly,” Board President Ashley Bettenhausen wrote in a Facebook post. “This pandemic has taken many normalcies from us. We have had to adapt and adjust our learning environments, our shopping trips and our vacations. Events such as Sauerkraut Day have been no exception.”

The Wishek Association of Commerce has been discussing ways to possibly hold some elements of the traditional festival while maintaining social distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines. The association is still deliberating the specifics of exactly how to to that, Bettenhausen said.

“We look forward to making Sauerkraut Day 2021 better and one to remember,” the Facebook post concluded.