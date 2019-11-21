Savanna’s Act passes committee hearings, heads to US Senate

Savanna’s Act has passed through committee hearings and will now go before the U.S. Senate.

The bill is named for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a Spirit Lake Tribal member that went missing in Fargo when she was eight months pregnant.

Nine days later, she was found dead and her child was abducted by the woman who later confessed to Savanna’s murder.

The bill would require the reporting of missing and murdered Indigenous Americans and also directs the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior to consult with Indian Tribes, while developing national law enforcement guidelines.

Senator Hoeven is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and co-sponsored Savanna’s Act.

Wednesday, he also introduced the Violence Against Women Act which will help strengthen the tribal criminal justice system and support survivors of violent crimes.