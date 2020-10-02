‘Save Our Children’ walk happening Saturday in Stanley

A group in Mountrail County is raising awareness for human trafficking.

‘Mommin’ in Mountrail’ is hosting a walk on Saturday at Wilson Park in Stanley.

The goal is to raise money for Operation Underground Railroad, which works to bring back exploited children, and the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, for missing and murdered Indigenous women and children.

They held a similar walk last weekend in New Town and around 30 people showed up. The organizer says it’s been amazing to see the community show support.

“If we start to come together, and bring awareness, and make sure that we all stand together that we do not agree and it is not okay, then hopefully children that are being exploited can feel more comfortable coming forward when they know that have other people that will stand with them,” said Jacqueline Hayward Spegal, founder of Mommin’ in Mountrail.

The walk starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, and the group will have extra signs for people to carry.

