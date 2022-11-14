MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Northwest Arts Center will be holding its second annual art auction, “Oh, It’s a Holiday Thing,” on Minot State University’s campus this December.

According to a news release, put on your finest holiday attire and enjoy an exciting celebration, commemorating the year with great food, excellent company, delightful music, and a chance to bid on some magnificent art on Saturday, December 17 with a social beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Stroll through the gallery to take a final view of “A Creative Life” by Minot State alumna Rosanne Olson, partake in delicious food and drinks, and place bids on silent auction artwork before the live auction kicks off at 8 p.m.

The live auction includes artists from across the region and nation and features artwork by Walter Piehl, Susana Amundaraín, and more.

Silent bidding will open in person and online at Minot State’s website on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. and ends on auction night at 9 p.m.

The silent auction features pieces from local artists and Minot State faculty and students.

With a variety of mediums and styles, that elusive perfect gift is just waiting to be found.

Take a work of original art home and be enriched by creativity while supporting artists and local art institutions.

An exhibition of the auction artwork will be on display at the Northwest Arts Center from Dec. 3 through 17.

The gallery is on the lower level of the Gordon B. Olson Library, with its own entrance on the library’s south side.

it’s open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 1-5 p.m., and by special arrangement. The Center is closed on holidays.

All proceeds from the silent and live auctions benefit the Northwest Arts Center and participating artists.

Admission is free and open to the public. While masks are not required, individuals not fully vaccinated or deemed vulnerable are encouraged to wear masks.