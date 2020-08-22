“Save USPS” demonstration in Mandan amid mail-in voting concerns

While it hasn’t typically been a partisan issue in past elections, the United States Postal Service is taking center stage this year.

As the pandemic makes many consider mailing in their ballots, some have shown concern that the postal service could interfere with an accurate vote count.

But others, including some in Mandan today, are speaking out in support of the service — calling for greater funding and the resignation of the current postmaster general.

Retired Post Office Worker Susan Beehler says the service will be crucial in the coming months.

“We are here because we want to save the postal service,” Beehler said. “We don’t want it to go away. Currently there’s about a half a million people who work for the postal service throughout the country.”

Beehler said the protest was one of many happening nationwide, led by multiple groups, including MoveOn, the NAACP and RuralOrganizing.org.

