Winter Storm Silas has packed quite a punch, leaving a whole lot of snow to remove from our driveways and sidewalks.



Amber explained in today’s Weather Whys just how heavy and wet this snow is, and that can wreak havoc on our backs and snow blowers.



Some basic rules to keep in mind to save your back: Grip close to the blade, don’t lift with your back, bend at the knees and lift with your legs, and switch between right and left handed grip.



If you’re fortunate enough to have a snow blower, run it in a lower gear and slowly let the auger work instead of pushing and forcing it through the snow, which can cause it to plug up.

Pins in your snow blower can break as well when ice or rocks get into the impeller or auger, so watch closely.