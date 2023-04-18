NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The average North Dakota family uses the most water at home in their bathrooms, and according to the Environmental Protection Agency, there are ways to save money and water every day.

Most families use about 400 gallons of water per day. We can all use at least 20% less water by installing water-efficient fixtures and appliances.

The average family spends more than $1,000 per year in water costs, but a family can save more than $380 each year by installing WaterSense-labeled fixtures and ENERGY STAR-certified appliances. All are recommended by the EPA.

“The WaterSense Program is a partnership program created by the EPA. We’re here to make it easy for Americans to save water,” said Beth Livingston, the WaterSense brand manager.

Household leaks can waste approximately nearly 900 billion gallons of water annually nationwide. That’s enough water to service 11 million homes.

To check out some easy appliances and fixtures to save money here in North Dakota, click here.