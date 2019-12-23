Saving on Your Energy Bill in 2020

Local News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

(FARGO, N.D.)– With many people lighting up the night for the holidays, there are ways to keep your house bright without making your wallet light.

Many experts recommend you use LED bulbs instead of regular bulbs. LEDs give off less heat, but more light, meaning your energy bill won’t go up as much.

Experts in our area say there are even ways to brighten up your house without even turning on a light.

“Instead of using actual light, it would be using the reflective properties of like, maybe you add snowflakes, or you put reflective tape on something or use solar,” explained Steve Sjoberg with Cass Country Electric Cooperative.

Sjoberg says if you still want to use traditional bulbs, make sure they’re set on a timer, so you don’t have to worry about shutting them off when you leave the house or go to bed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Glenburn Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenburn Basketball"

Census and Tribes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census and Tribes"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-22-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-22-19"

River Road Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Road Closed"

high school hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school hockey"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-21-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-21-19"

Crash Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Update"

Church Renovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church Renovation"

DOT Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Under 100"

Free Dumping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Dumping"

Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Last Day of School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Day of School"

Running for Something

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running for Something"

New Trails

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Trails"

Williston DMV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DMV"

Jim Hill Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jim Hill Lunch Debt"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge