Saving on Your Energy Bill in 2020

(FARGO, N.D.)– With many people lighting up the night for the holidays, there are ways to keep your house bright without making your wallet light.

Many experts recommend you use LED bulbs instead of regular bulbs. LEDs give off less heat, but more light, meaning your energy bill won’t go up as much.

Experts in our area say there are even ways to brighten up your house without even turning on a light.

“Instead of using actual light, it would be using the reflective properties of like, maybe you add snowflakes, or you put reflective tape on something or use solar,” explained Steve Sjoberg with Cass Country Electric Cooperative.

Sjoberg says if you still want to use traditional bulbs, make sure they’re set on a timer, so you don’t have to worry about shutting them off when you leave the house or go to bed.