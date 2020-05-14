Saving trucks and buggies: How Mandan hopes to salvage two popular summer events

Summer in Mandan usually means Touch A Truck and Buggies-N-Blues, two popular events for all age groups.

But COVID-19 and social distancing have put a crimp in the plans for 2020.

In response, the Mandan Progress Organization is making adjustments to the events in an effort to save what it can.

First, Touch A Truck this year is going from a colorful physical event to a colorful coloring book.

“Each page will feature a photo [of the vehicles] that’s been turned into a coloring page, complete with a description and company details. Additionally, the book will have games and activities,” says Mandan Progress Organization retiring director Del Wetsch.

Buggies-N-Blues, meanwhile, is moving its event to August.

Wetsch says car clubs were contacted and the consensus was to move the event to August.

“We’re still working out the details, but are hopeful that conditions will support the event in a traditional sense, where spectators can view the vehicles and vendors can sell and serve their goods,” says MPO Executive Director Dot Frank.

Information on both events is available online at www.MandanProgress.org, on Facebook and by contacting the Mandan Progress Organization at 751-2983.