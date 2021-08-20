Savor the summer and visit a sunflower field

In this image released on Monday, August 17, 2015, Sunflower fields are in full bloom as seen here in Wilton, North Dakota. Visitors can enjoy an endless sea of yellow as sunflowers are part of many scenic drives across the state. A top producer in sunflowers, North Dakotans will begin harvesting this beautiful crop fall throughout the year. (William Kincaid/AP Images for North Dakota Tourism)

If you’ve driven on a North Dakota highway, there’s a good chance that you’ve seen a sunflower field.

North Dakota is one of the biggest sunflower producers in the world and in 2012, the entire state produced over one billion pounds of sunflowers.

The North Dakota Tourism website has a map of registered sunflower fields to direct people to, and there are even more that have yet to be added.

People utilizing the map and visiting sunflower fields increase tourism and tourism brings in millions of dollars for the state.

Stephanie Schoenrock, the executive director of Visit Minot, said that in July people from 48 states checked into the visitor’s center.

Schoenrock said that visitors always seem to be interested in what grows in the fields they pass by.

“As a North Dakotan, we take for granted what these are,” said Schoenrock. “We take for granted the fields and what a bale is in the first place and what a combine is. But, for people who are not from here, they find it very interesting and so agrotourism is definitely a component for North Dakota.”

The sunflower fields are free to visit and all visitors are asked to respect the fields

Guests are asked to not step on or pick sunflowers.

Peak sunflower season is ending soon, so visit while you can.