Sawyer Man Charged with Possessing Child Pornography

A cybertip led authorities to arrest a 39-year-old Sawyer man for possessing child pornography.

Zackery Putney is charged with 10 counts of possessing prohibited materials.

According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Office, they were led to Putney after they received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities then executed a search warrant for Putney’s house and found child porn on his laptop and tablet.

Putney faces 10 Class C felonies, which each has a maximum penalty of 5 years in jail.