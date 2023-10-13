SAWYER, N.D. (KXNET) — The small town of Sawyer is hoping to give families a scare Friday night with a hair-raising haunted attraction.

For a while now, volunteers have been working hard to convert city hall into a haunted house and there will be lots of frights.

So be prepared to see actors dress up in some frightening costumes to surprise parents and kids on the creepy tour.

Friday evening is the opening night for the scary attraction, and organizers in Sawyer say they try to add some new frights every year.

“What’s cool is the vortex room. Kind of psychedelic seeming. I saw it last night for the first time and I was like ‘woah that is really neat’,” said Lisa Randolph, a booster member for Sawyer Schools.

The money raised from the haunted house will be given to different non-profits and the school.

Tickets are $10 for kids 10 and under and $20 for people 11 and older.

The doors open Friday night and Saturday at 7 p.m.

You can find the haunted house on Dakota Avenue in Sawyer.