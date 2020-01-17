Saxvik school renovated to a church, phase 1 done

It cost just under a million to turn the old Saxvik Elementary School into a church. Inspire Family Fellowship purchased the school last April and began renovations immediately.

The fellowship launched a grand opening of their new church in September and just recently finished phase 1 of the renovations.

Randy Upgren founded Inspire Family Fellowship in 2017 and has been a pastor in the community for more than 20 years. He said there’s something here for everyone.

There are several wings of the church, accommodating all ages from infants to adults, and even a sensory room for children with special needs.

“I want to make sure that even the families with kids with special needs .. they are welcome. They have a home, they have a safe… I call it my safe landing,” said Carole Jacobson, Youth Ministry Coordinator.

Upgren said phase 2 will include a 450 seat sanctuary. There’s no word yet on when that phase will begin.