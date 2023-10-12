NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Coming soon to Bismarck and Dickinson is a Boo to the Flu event.

According to a news release, parents can keep their kids safe simply by saying boo to the flu and getting the flu vaccination.

Both events are happening through Sanford Health on Saturday, October 28.

In Bismarck, it’s at the Sanford Children’s Campus, Building A from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. CST In Dickinson, it’s at the Sanford Health West Dickinson Clinic, Children’s Clinic from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. MST.

Appointments are required. For those in Bismarck, call (701) 323-5437. For those in Dickinson, call (701) 456-6004.

This event is for kids six months to 18 years, not only will they get their flu vaccine, but they can also go trick-or-treating at the event.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available for kids 12 and older.

Masks are required for everyone who attends.

You can get more information here, use keywords: Boo to the Flu.