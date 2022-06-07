BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Randy Fenoli, the Say Yes to the Dress star, will be coming to Bismarck in October to be the keynote speaker of the Bisman Bridal Show.

The bridal show will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Bismarck Event Center and is open to everyone, married or not.

The bridal show hopes to also host a meet and greet with Fenoli after his presentation.

A portion of the ticket sales will go to Carrie’s Kids, a nonprofit organization for at-risk youth.

Fenoli is the bridal and fashion designer of Randy Fenoli Bridal, the author of It’s All About the Dress, and is known for his other shows like Randy Knows Best, Randy to the Rescue, Say Yes to the Dress America and Say Yes to the Dress Benelux.

Booths will be open from 1-3:30 p.m. and ticket information will be released soon.