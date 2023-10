BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Burleigh County is warning the public of a new scam.

Scammers are attempting to get people to click a county survey link.

This is an example of what the message looks like:

Burleigh County says that if you receive this text it’s possibly a scam.

The county is urging all to be careful and mindful.

If you see this, do not click it or open it.