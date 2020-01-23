Scam alert: FedEx warns of fake text messages

A number of police departments in the southeast and FedEx are warning consumers nationwide to watch out for a fake text message using the FedEx name and logo, asking you to provide personal information for a package delivery.

In a post at its website, FedEx says, ” FedEx does not request, via unsolicited mail, e-mail or SMS messages, payment or personal information in return for goods in transit or in FedEx custody.”

It suggests if you receive such a message or email, go instead to the official FedEx website and check there to see if you have a package waiting for delivery.

Chances are, you don’t.

The company also says, “if you have received a fraudulent e-mail or SMS message that claims to be from FedEx, you can report it by forwarding it to abuse@fedex.com.”

You can also contact the police or the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office if you receive a suspicious message or email.

When it comes to unsolicited emails or messages online, it’s best to follow a simple rule: When in doubt, check it out.