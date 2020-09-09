Scam Alert: If you weren’t tested for coronavirus but receive notification you’re positive, here’s what you should know

There’s a scam happening involving COVID-19 and the Department of Health wants you to be aware.

North Dakotans who’ve never been tested for the virus have reported receiving texts, emails or letters informing them they’ve tested positive for coronavirus.

We spoke with the North Dakota Director of the Consumer Protection Division who says people have received a link asking them to enter their birth date, and this small piece of information can be harmful.

“By reaching out to us now and getting us to confirm our birth date, they have now sort of completed that file. And they’ve connected or linked our birth date with the rest of the file or information that they’ve purchased or otherwise available on the dark web,” said Parrell Grossman, Director of North Dakota Consumer Protection.

Grossman says if you’re contacted, report it to the Attorney General’s office as soon as possible.