NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Billings County Sheriff’s Office is warning North Dakota businesses about a “counterfeit money” scam going around the state.

The scammers are calling businesses, claiming numerous counterfeit bills have been deposited by the business in its bank account and that the business owner will be criminally charged if the phony money isn’t immediately covered by real money.

The scammers then demand payment either by wire transfer, prepaid credit/debit card or via PayPal.

Don’t be fooled.

Banking institutions, law enforcement and any other legitimate investigative office will never demand money over the phone.

You should immediately contact local law enforcement or the Consumer Fraud Division at the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

Never provide any personal information, such as a social security number, credit card information, driver’s license number or bank account information to any caller unless you can verify you are dealing directly with a legitimate company or government entity.

When in doubt, hang up. Contact law enforcement to ask about the call.