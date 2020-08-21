Scammers attempt to take advantage of grant for local businesses

Last week the Department of Commerce opened up applications for the Economic Resiliciency Grant to put money in the hands of local business owners.

As you might expect, it didn’t take long for scammers to try to take advantage of the system.

In fact, someone tried to apply for a grant using a fake KX News email this week. The good news is that was caught within minutes and we were notified.

The Director of the Economic Development and Finance Division says a very low percentage of applications are fraudulent. He didn’t know exactly how many, but he did say, they invested $2.5 million of funding for the grant into an eight-layer IT security system.

The KX News scam only hit the first layer before our station was contacted automatically.

“And there’s an audit function, not to mention what the federal and state governments will eventually do. So we’re auditing it, the state government will eventually audit it, the federal government will eventually audit it. Simultaneously to those three measures, you’ve got quality control based on indications and warnings as well as certain dollar amounts that will trigger it. Plus there’s a random selection, as well as that,” explained James Leiman, the Economic Development and Finance Division Director.

He says even if an application does not trigger a concern, each is reviewed by three people.