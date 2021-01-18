Scammers targeting the elderly about COVID vaccine

As North Dakotans continue to be vaccinated, scammers are taking advantage of a vulnerable population.

Last week, we reported that the First District Health Unit begin vaccinating people 75 and older.

Scammers are taking advantage of that — calling elderly people to get them to pay to be put at the front of the line.

A nurse from First District Health Unit says there is no such list and people need to be aware.

“For First District, there is no pre-registry, we aren’t accepting any list, but you do need to call and make an appointment, and you just call our regular number, “Roxanne Vendsel.

Vendsel says they anticipate about a thousand more doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be arriving next week.