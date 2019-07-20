Do you want to be apart of North Dakota’s history? You can do that by going to Scan Day.

It’s a free event put on by the North Dakota State Library, where you bring in personal documents, photos, and objects to get scanned. You will be given a digital copy of your items on a hard drive and they will also be added on Digital Horizons, an online archive at North Dakota State Library.

The purpose of the event is to capture images across the state from each generation, to be seen by researchers, historians, and all North Dakotans.

Organizers say this is a great way to help preserve the state’s history.

“Here is one of the examples that we have gotten, that we turned into a postcard. This is an unidentified homesteader from 1912 to 1915, he is holding a table up by his teeth. We don’t know why but it is a really cool image. So, we take these images and we preserve them and then we share them with North Dakota and the world,” said Mary Soucie, North Dakota State Librarian.

The event is Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library. Each participant may bring 10-15 items.