Scandinavian Heritage Park attracts visitors from 46 states this summer

Although this year’s Norse Høstfest was canceled, that didn’t stop tourists from taking a trip to see the Scandanavian Heritage Park.

In fact, in July and August alone, visitors from 46 states made their way to the Magic City.

Stephanie Schoenrock from Visit Minot says that’s something to celebrate — especially during the pandemic.

Some notable places include Texas, Kentucky and even Guatemala.

“They were telling us that they needed to get out of the metro area. They wanted to spread their wings and there is no better product that North Dakota offers than the wide-open spaces and beautiful landscape. That is what we heard the people really enjoyed almost more than anything,” said Schoenrock, executive director of Visit Minot.

Schoenrock says her own research shows that only 25 percent of people from Minot have paid a visit to the church in the last two years.

