Scandinavian tunes fill Copenhagen Hall

It’s Day two and the fun has not slowed down at the Norsk Høstfest. There are plenty of vendors, food, and musical performances, but one act is hitting close to home.

“We decided to kind of add a folksy flare to it where there’s a story that’s told,” says Dr. Emerson Eads, director of the choir.

Eads says the story written by a English Professor at Minot state, is a timely tale that he thinks almost everyone can relate to.

“And that’s kind of the spirit of this whole show, is this waving goodbye to your family friends, and being welcomed to a new place,” he adds.

For years the Western Plains Children Choir has been performing at Høstfest, where kids of all ages celebrate the Scandinavian culture through song and dance.

“I really like how the script tells a story, and how it really goes together,” says Abby Speer.


She is playing the role of the Norwegian girl, leaving her homeland for a better life, Abby says she’s always excited to celebrate all things Scandinavian.

“I love all the smells at Høstfest, for the one thing, and I really like being with the choir and singing with it, and it’s just all really really fun.

For the next two nights, the choir will be treating Høstfest goers to Scandinavian tunes, while telling a story that resonates with just about everyone.

Abby adds,”It’s going to be an amazing show.

If you want to hear the beautiful voices of the choir, they will be performing every evening at 4:45 at Copenhagen Hall right here at the Norsk Høstfest.

