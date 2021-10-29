Scary, clean fun: Haunted car wash back in Minot for Halloween weekend

If you’re looking for a good scare all from the comfort of your car, this is the event for you.

Fastlane Car Wash and Full STEAM Ahead are having their second annual haunted car wash.

Half of the proceeds will go to Full STEAM Ahead, a youth non-profit that provides activities like Lego robotics and theatre for kids.

Staff from both groups are happy to have this fundraiser once again.

“We believe that Full STEAM Ahead fills a gap, a need for a lot of children,” said Alison Auch, the executive director of Full STEAM Ahead. “Some kids don’t do sports. Some kids who do sports have downtime when they want to learn how to code, or build a robot, or get on stage.”

“We’re still able to work and provide the car wash services to the community, but it also adds this level of excitement that we don’t get every day,” said Krista Marshall, the operations manager of Fastlane Car Wash.

If you dare to be scared, you’ll find the haunted car wash in Minot on 31st Ave. SW. It’s open Friday through Sunday, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Prices are between $13-$19.