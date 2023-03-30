MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — All of those hungry night owls and early birds in Minot can officially celebrate.

According to a Facebook post from Schatz Crossroads Restaurant & Travel Center, they are set to return to their 24-hour schedule for most of the week.

Starting April 5, the restaurant will be open 24 hours a day from Wednesday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m. This will give people more time to come in to satisfy their cravings for classic diner foods.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights, Schatz Crossroads is going to be closing at 11 p.m. and then reopen the next morning at 6 a.m. so that people can still indulge.

An important note! They are going to have a limited menu that will include all the classics but this will allow efficiency for the staff.

Because of unclaimed or unpaid orders, Schatz Crossroads will not be going to accept over-the-phone to-go orders after 11 p.m. however, in-person and online to-go orders are still welcome.

Schatz Crossroads also wants people to know that they will not be tolerating violence or disrespect to their customers, staff, or business. They do have the right to refuse service if you are disorderly.

The hours again are going to be:

Monday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Open 24 hours: Wednesday at 6 a.m. until Sunday at 11 p.m.