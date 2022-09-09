MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Scheels is offering a helping hand so everyone can compete in athletics.

Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports started a three-day fundraiser at Scheels in Minot.

Prairie Grit will be selling all types of merchandise from clothes to cup coozies.

100% of the proceeds will go directly towards funding Prairie Grits sports, so there are minimal to no charges for all participants.

If you are unable to make it over to the booth at Scheels, they’ll have an online sale through September 25.

“We want to say thank you to Scheels of Minot for hosting us for the third year and for All-American Trophies for helping us put together this great selection of merchandise we have this year,” said Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports Executive Director, Krystal Butgereit.

The fundraiser ends Sunday and you can find their booth inside the east entrance.