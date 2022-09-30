MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Running season continues here in North Dakota, and this weekend, a few races will be kicking off.

Scheels BurliMOT Half Marathon and 5K is a unique running event that showcases the beautiful communities of Burlington and Minot.

On Saturday, there is a half marathon starting at the Splash Pad (south side of Sports Complex) in Burlington at 8:30 a.m.

The 5K starts at Oak Park in Minot at 9 a.m. by the bandshell.

“We want this event to be able to provide people the ability to crush their own goals. We also really want this to be a community-wide event. We want people to come out and spectate, cheer on the runners. We want people to volunteer. We want this to be an event that affects the whole community of Minot,” said Lindsay Hoes, the owner of Run With Heart and Sole.

On Friday, there is a 1 Mile Walk/Run/Roll and Adaptive Mile that is open to people of all abilities at Oak Park at 5:30 p.m.

Event proceeds for all races will be going towards Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports.

Registration is still open for all races when you get to the site, and shuttles are available.